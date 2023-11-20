Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 255,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $118,449,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 565,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $73,772,000 after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $159,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $145.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

