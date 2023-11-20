Insider Buying: Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) CFO Acquires $75,650.00 in Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) CFO Ira Duarte acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

HRTX stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 469,548 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.