Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARDX stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

