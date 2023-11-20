Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells C$18,289.11 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Royer sold 357 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.23, for a total transaction of C$18,289.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102.46.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$52.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.48. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$82.03.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCA. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.81.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

