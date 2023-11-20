Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells C$18,289.11 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Royer sold 357 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.23, for a total transaction of C$18,289.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102.46.
Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$52.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.48. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$82.03.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 39.09%.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
