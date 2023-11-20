Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells $32,294.52 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE COUR opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after acquiring an additional 291,815 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

