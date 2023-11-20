Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $157,641.68 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $157,641.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,344,886 shares in the company, valued at $103,040,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $293,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $263,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $320,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Artur Bergman sold 104 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,084.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $419,059.36.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 98,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 393,833 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

