Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Director Sells $268,007.22 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) Director Brent L. Handler sold 252,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $268,007.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,059.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspirato by 195.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,084,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 30.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

