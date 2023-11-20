Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $23,985.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $23,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,119.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
International Seaways Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Seaways
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- Trading Halts Explained
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.