Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $24,170.40 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $24,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $673,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $17,150.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $14,760.00.
Shares of KTOS opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.02.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.
