Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $24,170.40 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $24,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $673,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $17,150.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $14,760.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

