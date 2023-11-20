Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $91,811.52 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

