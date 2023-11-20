Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $20,280.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $20,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 413,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 26th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $16,890.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $23,160.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

RXRX stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 335,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.