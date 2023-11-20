Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $127,250.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $183,984.20.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

