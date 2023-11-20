Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $154.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

