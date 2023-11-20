Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $352.14 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.