Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Lear worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $134.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

