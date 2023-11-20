Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $399.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.49 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

