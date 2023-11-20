Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,608 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wix.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 25.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Wix.com Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

