Lido Advisors LLC Buys 814 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 76,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

