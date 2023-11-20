Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Beam Global worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Price Performance

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

