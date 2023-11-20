Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $356.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.45. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.