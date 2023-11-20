Lido Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $521.42 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.85 and a 200-day moving average of $503.33.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

