Lido Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $333,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 35.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 77.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $129.93 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.