Lido Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CTS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $39.73 on Monday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.65.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

