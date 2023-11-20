Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $299.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

