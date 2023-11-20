Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BGRN opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

