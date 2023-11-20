Lido Advisors LLC Invests $386,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

