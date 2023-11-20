Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $107.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

