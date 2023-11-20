Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

