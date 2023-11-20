Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 914 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

COO opened at $337.12 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.88 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

