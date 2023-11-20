Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 4,625 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after buying an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

