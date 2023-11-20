Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 5,186 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 614,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

