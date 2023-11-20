Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,559 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,559 shares of company stock worth $4,982,484 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.