Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,177,000 after acquiring an additional 129,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.22 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.