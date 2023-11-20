Lido Advisors LLC Sells 16,726 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 146,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 130,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

SVC stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.