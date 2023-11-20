Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after buying an additional 606,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,257,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,804. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP opened at $58.35 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

