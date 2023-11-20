Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 12,790.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,440.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Up 1.4 %

Yelp stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 3,700 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,068,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,073,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 3,700 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,068,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,073,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,526 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,069 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

