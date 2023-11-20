Lido Advisors LLC Sells 5,956 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NMIH opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

