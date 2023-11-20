Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,809 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 310,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.91 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

