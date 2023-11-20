Lido Advisors LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after buying an additional 526,575 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 409,253 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,137,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,365,000 after acquiring an additional 171,308 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.