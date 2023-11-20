MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Sells $16,932.37 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $16,932.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,343.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarketWise alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $75,192.81.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Price Performance

MKTW stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MarketWise by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketWise by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 183,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTW

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.