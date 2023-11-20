MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 112,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 565,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,968,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,341,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,821,000 after buying an additional 38,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.