Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 37,510 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.72. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,893 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

