Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,772 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

