Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

