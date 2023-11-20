Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 143,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

