Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 11.70% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.35 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

