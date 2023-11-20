Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.