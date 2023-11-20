Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,792 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PECO opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

