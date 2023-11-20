Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ON by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

ON Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.