Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,992 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $19,892,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.89%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

